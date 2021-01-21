Scotland County Rural Fire Corporation 2021 Annual Meeting

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

January 9, 2021

Scotland Co. Rural Fire Board meeting was held at the fire station on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Temperature was 26 degrees and cloudy. There were 10 board members, and 5 firemen present.

Minutes from previous meetings and treasurer’s report were handed out. Johnson made a motion to approve minutes, Emel seconded the motion. The motion was passed. Martin made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report; Triplett seconded the motion. The motion passed.

The terms of four board members who term expire in 2021 was discussed. Triplett made a motion to keep the members; Briggs seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Henderson addressed the board that Bill McBee has moved out of the area and will no longer hold his position on the board. Henderson has to speak with Travis Stott to replace McBee’s position. Emel made the motion to elect Stott as a board member, Johnson seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Discussion was held for the positions of president, vice-president, and secretary and treasurer. Triplett made the motion to retain the officers, Emel seconded the motion. The motion passed.

Tim Graham informed the board that a truck committee was formed to purchase a new truck to replace the tanker truck that was sold. The committee has put the process on hold due to the height of the trucks they have been looking at.

Graham then mentioned that the firemen are the stage of looking to build a new fire station. Their existing building will not accommodate the height of the newer fire trucks they have been looking. Jimmie Winn and Randy Trueblood are in the process of getting the estimates for the cost of the new building and will keep the board members updated with the process.

Emel made the motion to support the firemen in the new building process, Martin seconded. The motion passed.

Tim Graham stated that the officers for the fire department would remain the same as last year.

Graham talked about the batteries for the thermal imagers and that they can’t find batteries to replace them because they no longer make them. They are looking into see what their options are to replace them.

Trueblood mentioned that the ISO testing on the equipment rating was completed and they were able to keep the same rating.

Jimmie Winn will finalize the annual supper with Keith’s Café and get the information to Rhonda, so she can notify the board members of the date and time.

Chad Triplett made a motion to adjourn the meeting; Emel seconded the motion. The motion passed.