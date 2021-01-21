Living Life Over

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

10 Years Ago

Chef Dan Snodgrass of Main Street Cafe in Memphis one of many chefs and restaurants featured in a new nationally selling cookbook. Taste of Main Street America includes recipes from from independent and family owned restaurants on Main Streets across America. The book features restaurants from all 50 states.

15 Years Ago

Carson Robert Miller is the first baby of the new year at Scotland County Memorial Hospital. The young man entered the world at 5:32 pm on January 15th. He is the son of Robbie and Dawn Miller of Memphis.

25 Years Ago

Judge Gary Dial received word January 12 that he had been appointed to serve as First Judicial Circuit Court Judge for Scotland, Schuyler, and Clark counties. Dial said he received a call from Missouri Governor Mel Carnahan confirming his appointment to fill the void left when Judge E. Richard Webber was apppointed to serve on the federal court in St. Louis.

35 Years Ago

Elisabeth Huff of Rutledge, was selected as the first runner-up in the National Polled Hereford Queen contest in Denver, CO. The competition was held at the 63rd National Polled Hereford Convention Show Sale, which took place during the National Western Stock Show, January 8-10. Elisabeth is the 20 year-old daughter of LeRoy and Jane Huff and represented the Missouri Polled Hereford Association in the national competition.

55 Years Ago

Students and teachers of Scotland County R-1 High School were figuratively “blasted” into orbit Monday afternoon when they attended a unique space-science demonstration in the school auditorium. The guest-lecturer was Bill McGann of the Marshall Space Flight Center, accompanied by Bill Lockard.

60 Years Ago

More than thirty interested farmers and business men attended a meeting at the Bell & Croley Hatchery in Memphis, Thursday night at 7:30 pm when they discussed the formation of a Scotland County Fire Corp., to be used to fight rural fires of members of the proposed corporation within the county.

Teenagers under the direction of Tenage Drive Chairman Linda Moore collected $223.40 at their roadblocks set up on Satuday for the New March of Dimes.

Mrs. Ellen Korbitz has become home agent for Grundy County, Missouri, officially appointed by the Board of Curators, University of Missouri. The new home agent was reared on a farm near Memphis. She graduated from the Memphis High School and University of South Dakota, Vermillion.

Boys and girls teams from nine high schools will be taking part in the Memphis Tournament, January 30-February 4.

65 Years Ago

Tuesday, January 24, the citizens of Scotland County and other counties of the state will be asked to vote for a $75,000,000 bond issue, the proceeds for which will be used to erect buildings at state schools, eleemosynry and penal institution.

70 Years Ago

The County Court Thursday sold the remainder of the Rainbow Bridge to the Franklin County Court for $2,000. $100 was paid down the balance to be paid when the bridge is removed.

At the annual meeting of the stockholders of the Scotland County Agricultural and Mechanical Society, Monday afternoon in the Circuit Court Room, J.A. Daggs, Chas. D. Miller and B.H. Hertenstein were re-elected directors of the association. Kermit Rose who had been a director and treasurer of the association declined to be a candidate and Cecil Boyer was elected to take his place as director.

J.A. Daggs of Memphis was appointed by Governor Forrest Smith Tuesday, January 16, as one of three new curators of the University of Missouri.

S.W. Padgett and Floyd E. Cowell shipped 22 heads of Angus steers and heifers to the Chicago market Monday, January 15, which topped the market at 39.50 per hundred. This price established a top that had not been equaled since September 1948.

Turner Haden, Rolla Magruder, Francis Schallert, W.Y. Rich, Vernon Winkler, and Charles Johnson attended a meeting of agriculture teachers in Kirksville.

75 Years Ago

On Tuesday, January 15, FFA boys of Memphis chapter went as a group and shucked 28 acres of corn for Ivan Ludwick. There were 12 wagons in the field and forty-four boys were present. At noon Mrs. Ludwick served coffee and strawberry shortcake. Mr. Wise had a small house with a stove in it where the boys ate their lunch.

80 Years Ago

Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Monroes of Memphis announce the marriage of their daughter, Mary Besse Monroe to David J. Cockrill of Williamsburg, Iowa at five o’clock Thursday, December 26, at the Presbyterian Church n Lee’s Summitt, MO. Rev. H.V. McColloch, fomer Memphis pastor, officiating at the ceremony.

Although Memphis girls went down to defeat before a weaker Glenwood team, the boys stayed right in the groove by defeating Glenwood 26-22. This makes the fifth straight victory for the Tigers, who have a record of six wins and one defeat in the Little Eight Conference.

90 Years Ago

The Memphis High School debating team composed of Miss Josephine Craig, and Charles Orcutt, were to have were to have a debate with the Downing High School team. The Memphis team defeated the Kahoka team the week before.

100 Years Ago

A dyptheria epidemic in Memphis was the cause of the death of several children. The schools and churches were and picture shows were closed.

At the annual election of the Scotland County Fair Association the following directors were elected: J.L. Sander, T.R. Sanders, Charles Cox, John T. Brann, Judge N.M. Pettingill, C.B. Walker, E.L. Clark, and J.R. Hudson.

Jim and Bob Harvey built a fine chicken house in Arbela, for Mrs. Nora Woods.