Letter to the Editor

(Written before the Capitol Riots)

From the outset I will say that I have never been a fan of national or state level republicans. I rarely see their policies trickle down to benefit the vast majority of the people. But now I am really sickened to observe how so many elected republicans, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, are joining the baseless claims of election fraud, wasting weeks in Congress, and fueling the national hysteria.

How many courts need to debunk Trump’s claims before an election loss is accepted? Why do folks still have Trump signs in their yard? You think democrats weren’t equally upset to lose in 2016? Even the most conservative news outlets have conceded.

I wonder where do people get their news when they say the election was “stolen”? Or, what has Trump achieved in the last four years that folks are clinging so tightly to him even as he lies, rants and exhibits all kinds of unethical behavior?

I guess I see it as a pendulum swing: We had a somewhat liberal Black president and that irked folks so they reacted with the conservative Ultra White and now we move into a Mixed, moderate administration that can hopefully gather bits of all factions to bring some real solutions to the mess Trump leaves behind.

Root Waller