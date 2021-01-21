Lady Tigers Swarm The Lady Hornets Defensively

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Corey Stott

HUNTSVILLE, Mo.- 1/12/21- Coach Cory Shultz and his Lady Tigers (7-3) embarked upon the second long road-trip of the season, with a journey to Huntsville to take on the Westran Lady Hornets (1-11). The team knew they were facing a struggling team that had just broken a 70-game losing streak with a 49-27 victory over Fayette just four days prior. That knowledge, along with the over two-hour travel time, set up for a very sluggish start for the Lady Tigers. And that’s exactly what happened.

“I think we started off a little slower than we should have,” Shultz said. “But that’s to be expected I guess, with it being our first long road-trip in quite a long time. So when we got off the bus, I don’t think we were quite ready.”

Scotland County controlled the opening tip and got on the board first with a Hannah Feeney layup just 15 seconds into the game. The Lady Tigers led the entire first quarter, but Westran stayed unexpectedly close. Scotland County only led 13-12 after the first quarter.

In the intermission between periods, Shultz got his team’s attention. They came out and outscored Westran 25-6 in the second quarter, and went to the locker room with a 38-18 halftime lead. “Pretty much after that first quarter, I thought we were ready and dialed in,” Shultz said. “We did a good job of moving the ball against their zone and getting inside and making some shots.”

The Lady Tigers never let off the gas, and outscored the Lady Hornets 21-6 in the third and 15-14 in the fourth quarter. Scotland County cruised to a running clock victory 74-28.

Feeney led all scorers with 29 points. Abby Doster had 12 points, and Morgan Blessing scored 11 points.

The Lady Tigers’ contest with Salisbury, scheduled for last Friday night, was postponed. Scotland County will next be in action at the North Shelby Tournament this week.