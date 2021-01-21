First Baby of 2021 Born at Scotland County Hospital

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Scotland County Hospital in Memphis is pleased to announce the first baby born in 2021 at the Women’s Center. Tova Dawson Galbreath, the daughter of Laken Irvin and Trevor Galbreath of Revere, MO, was born on January 13, 2021, at 2:04 pm and weighs 7 lbs 13 oz and is 20 inches long. Little Miss Tova is welcomed by siblings: Trake and Myarra. Dr. Randy Tobler delivered the baby and provided obstetric care to the mother during the pregnancy.

Grandparents are David & Barbara Hoenig of Revere, MO, Delbert & Tonya Irvin of Kahoka, MO, Tony & Robin Weber of Keokuk, IA, and Broc and Shannon Galbreath of Keokuk, IA.

Tova and her parents received a shower of gifts from the following businesses, individuals and organizations: Community Bank, Cook’s Men’s Store, Countryside Flowers, Exchange Bank of NEMO, Farm & Home, Harrison Insurance Agency, J’s Foods, Laser Creations, Payne Funeral Home, RPM, SCCC/SCH Auxiliary, Scotland County Lanes, Sew & Go Quilt Guild, The Madison House Bed & Breakfast, US Bank, and Wenches’ Workshop.