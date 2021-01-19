Robert Shelley

12/06/1940-01/15/2021

Robert L. “Bobby” Shelley, 80, of Brock, MO passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

He was born December 6, 1940 in Memphis, MO, the son of Bill and Mary Shelley. On June 17, 1963, he was united in marriage to Lois Marie Downing in Milton, IA, to which two children were born, Tony and Angela.

Bobby had a passion for farming and spent many years as a truck driver. Bobby also operated a dozer for Gerald Kaldenberg for over 15 years.

He loved nothing more than to be surrounded by his family and friends.

Many could find him at the local coffee shop, where he always had a smile on his face and funny story to share. Bobby will always be remembered for his orneriness and his ability to make people laugh.

Bobby will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Lois Shelley; son, Tony (Theresa) Shelley of Arbela, MO; daughter, Angela (Bill) Anderson of Downing, MO; five grandchildren: Danielle (Brandon) Garrett, Brandon Cantril and partner Kylie Byrn, Andrea (Tim) Graham, Jennifer (Mike) McKim, and Tad Anderson; seven great-grandchildren: Clara Garrett, Alice Garrett, Braci Cantril, Haylee Graham, Owen Graham, Ryker McKim, and Kazzmin McKim; life-long friend Terry Girardin; along with several nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary Shelley, brother, Billie Shelley, and close friends, Cole Anderson and Dean Smoot.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials be made to either the Brock Cemetery Association or Scotland County Fire Corp. and may be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Cremation rites were accorded and there will be private services at a later date due to Covid.

There will be open registry hours from Monday to Friday during the day from

9 A.M. to 4 P.M at Payne Funeral Chapel the week of January 18th thru the 22nd or you can log onto Payne’s website at www. paynefuneralchapel. com and share your condolences there.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.