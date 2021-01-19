Joel C. Peters

10/22/1951-12/18/2020

Joel C Peters, 69, of Cedar Hill MO, formerly of Memphis MO, passed away December 18, 2020, at his home. Joel was born on October 22, 1951, in Salem IL, to Clyde and Pauline (Bland) Peters. He lived in many places growing up while Clyde worked for a pipeline company. Joel attended the Scotland Co R-1 Schools and graduated in 1969. He attended NE Missouri State University and University of Missouri—Columbia. He was married to JoAnn Conklin. They later divorced.

Joel was a member of the Memphis Park Board and assisted in the finishing of the new Memphis Theater. He volunteered at both the old and new theaters and the Scotland County Antique Fair. He enjoyed fishing, traveling, and helping friends. He went fishing in Canada with a group of friends. Friends traveled to Reno NV, Lake Tahoe, the Sequoia National Park, California, and Las Vegas NV on one trip. Montana, the Black Hills, Little Big Horn, and Glacier National Park was another trip. He loved telling stories of his travels all around the country growing up and as an adult, especially his trip to Hawaii with his mother.

Joel could always find work. In his early years he worked on the pipeline with his father. Then he worked at Hopkins Lumber Company, Payne Furniture and Funeral Home (Payne-Gerth after the merger) and Micro Energy, all in Memphis. After he moved to Cedar Hill in 2001, he worked for the Northwest R-I Schools until his retirement in 2015.

Joel restored his 1967 Mustang, participating in area car shows with it. When he moved to Cedar Hill, he joined a Mustang car club and enjoyed cruising around SE Missouri and entering car shows. He also enjoyed raising Arabian horses. He loved talking about them and showing pictures to everybody. He was always telling stories about them, especially about the one colt who used to sit in his lap and cuddle. Around the farm he built/ fixed fences and all of the other little things. He liked reading history books (especially about WWII) and car books. His favorite TV shows were the Star Trek series and Blue Bloods.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Wilma Jean (AKA Bo) Beck. He is survived by Patty Conklin, nieces Cynthia Beck and Amy Beck Tyrell, and great-niece Madeline Tyrell.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis. No services were planned at this time due to COVID