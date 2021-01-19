Dora Mae Deatrick

03/11/ 1926-01/17/2021

Dora Mae Deatrick, 94, of Memphis, formerly of Wyaconda, died Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Scotland County Care Center.

She was born the daughter of Ernest and Maggie (Beard) Tripp on April 2, 1926 at home four miles northeast of Knox City.

Dora Mae married Ernest Deatrick on March 11, 1942. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2016.

The Deatricks enjoyed 73 years of good married life. To this union was born David Glen of Columbia, Linda Ann Kaufman of Perry, IA, and Timothy Troy of Waukee, Iowa.

Dora Mae was a pastor’s wife and worked alongside her husband for over 50 years teaching Sunday school, Bible School, Girls’ Auxiliary and working in the kitchen at summer camp. She supported home and foreign missions as a member of WMU.

She loved family and said how thankful she was that her mother made her work hard. Her hobbies included reading and tending flowers. Dora Mae raised a huge garden, as long as he could, to help feed her family. She loved to read and play Scrabble, and she had a soft heart for animals – especially cats. Even after she moved to the SCCC, she thought herself blessed to attend Sunday school and church at the Memphis Baptist Church. Her entire life, starting in childhood, was centered on being in church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: James Conrad Tripp, Warren Leonard Tripp and George Michael Tripp; a foster brother, John B. Johnson; brother-in-law George Deatrick; nephews: Billy Max Deatrick and Mark Tripp; a son-in-law, James Kaufman; and a daughter-in-law, Minnie Deatrick.

She is survived by her sons: David and the Rev. Dr. Timothy (Lisa) Deatrick; a daughter, Linda Kaufman; a sister, Ernestene Deatrick; seven grandchildren; a number of great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service conducted by the Rev. Dr. Timothy Deatrick will be held at a later date with burial in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery near Williamstown. An open visitation with no family present will from 9 a.m to 6 p.m., Wednesday, January 20 at the Gerth Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery Board and can be left at mailed to Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main, Memphis, MO.

Online condolences may be sent to the Deatrick family by signing the online guestbook at gerthfuneralservice. com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service in Memphis.