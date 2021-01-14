Scotland County Lists CARES Act Recipients

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Scotland County has finalized the list of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding received from the federal government to assist in the local response to the COVIDS-19 pandemic. The CARES Act allowed governments, businesses and other entities to apply for funds. In Scotland County’s case, the Scotland County Commissioners reviewed applications and disbursed the funds. All monies had to be distributed by the end of 2020.

Below is a list of Funds Disbursed as of 12/30/20:

Recipients Received % of Funds

Health Department – $152,819.43 – 26.57%

City of Memphis – $6,342.02 – 1.10%

Ambulance District – $91,912.27 – 15.98%

SCR-1 Schools – $81,674.00 – 14.20%

Library – $9,186.29 – 1.60%

Hospital District – $125,000.00 – 21.74%

Fitness Center – $5,656.26 – 0.98%

County Admin – $76,441.77 – 13.29%

Ministerial Alliance – $11,499.99 – 2.00%

SC Student Council – $784.17 – 0.14%

Methodist Church – $2,500.00 – 0.43%

4-H – $852.86 – 0.15%

Extension – $817.92 – 0.14%

Hair Co – $3,187.37 – 0.55%

SCAMP – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

Boosters – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

Xi Theta Tau – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

Antique Fair – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

Pentecostal Church – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

Rotary – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

SCAPP – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

Rutledge Restoration – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

Beta Sigma Phi – $577.25 – 0.10%

Cheerleaders – $1,000.00 – 0.17%

TOTAL $578,251.60