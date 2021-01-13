JEFF HINDS 1958 – 2021

Jeffrey “Ernie” Hinds, 62, of Memphis, Missouri passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri with his family by his side. The son of Dan and Carolyn (Bull) Hinds, he was born November 19, 1958 at Kirksville, Missouri.

He was raised on the family farm east of town and attended school at Scotland County R-1 graduating with the class of 1978.

He enjoyed being with his family and friends, and his passions included going hunting, target shooting, working with horses, and driving semi over the road which he done for many years. He seen a lot of pretty country that he enjoyed while traveling the states and loved seeing the mountains.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Hinds, sister, Jodi Marilyn Hinds, grandparents, Phil and Mae Hinds, and Chan and Olive Bull.

He is survived by his mother: Carolyn Hinds; his son: Jemery & Ladica Hinds; two grandsons: Jentzen and Landrick Hinds; sister: Jan & Doug Meeks; brother: Jed & Keri Hinds; aunt: Joan Hinds; Jeremy’s mom: Terry (Scanlan) Hilpert; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either the Assembly of God Church in Edina or the Memphis United Methodist Church in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

An open visitation was held Friday afternoon, 1/8/2021, at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the family visitation from 6 – 8 that evening. There will be a private service at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the Hinds family by logging onto Payne’s website at www. paynefuneralchapel. com and signing the guest register.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.