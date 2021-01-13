Dean Smoot Obituary

Kenneth Dean Smoot, 74, of Memphis died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis following a battle with COVID-19.

He was born the son of Robert Cly and Wilma Leona (Redding) Smoot on January 26, 1946 in Downing.

Dean grew up in Downing with his three siblings. He graduated from Downing High School and later attend went to school to be a mechanic.

He married the former Connie Evans in October 1966 in Memphis. To this union was born two children: Dana and Evan. Dean and Connie later divorced.

Dean was employed at Fasco for many years before going into business for himself. He enjoyed raising farm animals, gardening, harvesting honey with Roger Gosney, visiting the coffee shops and Sandhill

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dana (Smoot) VanMeter; a sister, Phyllis Boyle; nephews: Jeffrey and Brian Houghton; and a niece, Marci Dieterich.

He is survived by his son, Evan Smoot of Bloomfield; grandchildren: Hunter, Olivia, Drew, Emma and Katy Smoot; brother, Richard (Nancy) Smoot; sister, Linda (Bob) Bell; several nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Smokey, who went everywhere with him; special friends, Michael and Stacy Browning of Colorado, along with their children Greyson and Liam, who all became family for Dean and held a special place in his heart.

A Celebration of Life for Dean will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family or to the Scotland County Antique Fair Association.

Condolences may be sent to the Smoot family by signing the online guest book at gerthfuneralservice.com.