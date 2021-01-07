Year In Review July-December

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

This past year has been a whirlwind ride for everyone. Every year, we review the what made the news in Scotland County. This week, we’ll review July through December. From all of us here at the Memphis Democrat, we wish you a happy, safe and prosperous New Year in 2021.

July

On July 2nd, Scotland County Hospital celebrated their 50th Anniversary with an outside setup that consisted of passing out hotdogs and popcorn as well as fresh squeezed lemonade. Roughly 200 people had been served by 1 pm that day, as well 225 cups of lemonade being passed out to visitors.

The 2020 Scotland County Fair Queen was awarded to Anna Triplett, the daughter of Curt and the late Vanessa Triplett, with the coronation event being held on July 5th. As part of participation, Anna conducted interviews with judges and gave a speech called “Women in Agriculture.”

The 2019-2020 fiscal year for Scotland County R-1 School District closed on June 30th. A positive budget balance of $20,110 was reported by Superintendent Ryan Bergeson when the fiscal year closed on June 30th.

A daytime scavenger hunt was hosted by the Northeast Corner Widows Sons Motorcycle Club. A day filled with activities was planned with accommodations for social distancing. Also happening was a free will pulled pork dinner which was held at the Masonic Lodge. Proceeds benefitted the scholarship fund, Shriners’ Hospitals for children, Adopt-a-Highway program, various other charities.

August

Chris Feeney was named as Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission’s Transportation/Economic Development Planner.

The Covid and Respiratory Care Clinic was set up in the former IEC building at Scotland County Hospital. Scotland County Hospital and clinics began utilizing the newly established Covid Care Clinic to evaluate and test patients for Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses. The clinic provides respiratory care to patients who need to see a clinician but aren’t sick enough to go the emergency room or require hospitalization.

MoDOT expressed concerns over the rise in work zone and TMA crashes. There was a 100% increase in TMA hits when traffic on Missouri roads has decreased by nearly 50% for much of the year, despite being completely avoidable with appropriate attention paid to driving. Comparatively, there were 39 truck/trailers hit in work zones statewide, an increase from 19 hits in 2019.

September

Despite the flash drought, crop yields and prices are up from last year, and crops are looking good. The genetic ability for crops to handle stress has improved. The USDA NASS Missouri Crop and Progress Condition Report rated corn as 2% very poor, 5% poor, 57% good, and 17 % excellent. The progress for soybeans was 95% compared the 89%, which is the five-year average.

Friday night at Tiger Field, visitors were able to see the new Tiger Plaza, which had been undertaken as a fundraising to help finance construction. Engraved bricks and pavers were sold to groups, individuals, and local businesses.

The Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial VFW #4958 earned All-American Honors, earning a 2019-2020 All-American Post. Lloyd Erickson, the post commander was presented the award at VFW Department of Missouri-Fall Council of Administration meeting in Independence, MO.

October

Memphis Cinema canceled their events for the upcoming holidays.

The Scotland County High School Band accepted an invitation to perform at the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. They will be having fundraisers to help raise funds to attend.

November

Debbie Frederick retired from the Memphis Post Office after 33 years of service. Her father, Victor Orf, also worked at the post office. Her son, Jeff Frederick, also works there. Debbie began working for the post office in 1987, starting as a PTF Clerk/Carrier. From 1993-2005, she was the postmaster in Gorin, and they worked at Wyaconda post office from 2005-2012. From 2012 until retirement, she worked at the Memphis post office.

The school board voted 7-0 to require face masks at all times for students, visitors, and staff.

December

The Missouri State Highway Patrol began accepting applications for their 112th Recruit Class. Testing was offered at different locations across the state.

Staffing issues were a concern for Scotland County Hospital. A 10-15 percentage of staff shortage has been occurring due to the Covid-19 outbreak and having to be quarantined. Consequently, retirees and those who have medical experience have been called upon to apply in order to help where needed.

Scotland County schools are trying to help the SCR-1 band to attend the Pearl Harbor Commemoration Concert Series, December 4-8th, 2021. The goal is to raise $75,000 for the trip.

MoDOT listed their plowing priorities:

Priority 1 (Continuous Operation) All Interstates and higher volume highways.

Priority 2 (non-continuous Operations) Lower volume state numbered or lettered routes.

Priority 3-After the storm if necessary, workers will clean up accumulation on shoulders, bridge edges, and interchanges during normal working hours