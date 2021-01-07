New Service Being Offered as a Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Crisis Counselors with the Show-Me Hope Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) at Preferred Family Healthcare in Kirksville, Missouri is working within their 20 county service area to provide education about the Missouri Show-Me Hope Disaster Distress Helpline and other resources available. The helpline is a useful tool for those experiencing hardships as a result of the pandemic and offers support through several different avenues. Services are offered anonymously. The helpline and the Crisis Counselors services are free of charge to those who wish to utilize them.

The Crisis Counselors are also available to provide training and information on coping skills, resiliency, resources, and professional referrals available to businesses or community members. The counties served through the Preferred Family Healthcare Show-Me Hope CCP are: Adair, Caldwell, Clark, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Marion, Mercer, Monroe, Putnam, Ralls, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, and Sullivan.

Recently the Show-Me Hope team at PFH has been building connections within the communities they serve in order to assess the needs of healthcare workers. To show appreciation and support for those working tirelessly within the healthcare industry, Crisis Counselors are working to deliver signs to be displayed outside of nearly 30 healthcare facilities.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling as a result of COVID-19 the Show-Me Hope Disaster Distress Helpline can be reached by call or text at 1-800-985-5990. If you have further questions regarding the program, or would like to speak to a Show-Me Hope CCP Crisis Counselor locally can be reached at 660-626-0453 or [email protected]