2020 Vision
PROTECTED CONTENT
Please enter your login information to view this article.
Username and Password Help
By Carolyn L. Primm
Another year has come and gone,
Though few show much regret,
The events of 2020
Seem like those best to forget.
Our president was out, then in,
Impeached, but then acquitted,
Harry and Meghan showed that the royal family
Was something that could be quitted.
In March a new coronavirus strain
Made its own ill-fated debut,
We expected the virus to disappear in months,
But, it lasted all year through.
We closed down businesses and bars,
We could not go to church,
We taught our children virtually,
Stayed home to do our work.
We mourned the loss of Alex Trebek,
As well as Kobe Bryant,
The death of a black man named George Floyd,
Caused lootings, protests, and riots.
Through west coast fires and Southeast droughts
Nature threw her own sad fits,
Murder hornets in Washington State threatened us
Would honeybees continue to exist?
Through all the tension and the strain,
Came the presidential election,
Varied styles of voting
Threw the outcomes into question.
It all seemed sad and out of sync
Yet, as my mind reviews,
The realities of 2020 days
I gain a brighter view
Of neighbors helping neighbors
Setting groceries at their door,
Caring for each other’s children,
Cause that’s what friends are for.
Nursing home workers became family
To those confined to care,
Health workers worked relentless hours
More than their own fair share.
We continued worshipping our God,
On-line, in cars, through Zoom,
We roped off pews and wore our masks
Social distanced in each room.
We strived in business, church and school
To gain our normal back, Buses passed our windows,
With meals for children in a sack.
With extra time we cleaned the house
And found so much to spare,
Extra clothes and furniture
Showed those in need, we cared.
Via media, we watched our grandkids grow,
Saw graduations, ballgames, proms
We talked, and texted and sent our love
Through Facetime to our moms.
Though many tensions filled the year,
The strife and the division
Cannot compare to the hope and love
In my 2020 vision.