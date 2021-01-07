2020 Vision

Please enter your login information to view this article.

By Carolyn L. Primm

Another year has come and gone,

Though few show much regret,

The events of 2020

Seem like those best to forget.

Our president was out, then in,

Impeached, but then acquitted,

Harry and Meghan showed that the royal family

Was something that could be quitted.

In March a new coronavirus strain

Made its own ill-fated debut,

We expected the virus to disappear in months,

But, it lasted all year through.

We closed down businesses and bars,

We could not go to church,

We taught our children virtually,

Stayed home to do our work.

We mourned the loss of Alex Trebek,

As well as Kobe Bryant,

The death of a black man named George Floyd,

Caused lootings, protests, and riots.

Through west coast fires and Southeast droughts

Nature threw her own sad fits,

Murder hornets in Washington State threatened us

Would honeybees continue to exist?

Through all the tension and the strain,

Came the presidential election,

Varied styles of voting

Threw the outcomes into question.

It all seemed sad and out of sync

Yet, as my mind reviews,

The realities of 2020 days

I gain a brighter view

Of neighbors helping neighbors

Setting groceries at their door,

Caring for each other’s children,

Cause that’s what friends are for.

Nursing home workers became family

To those confined to care,

Health workers worked relentless hours

More than their own fair share.

We continued worshipping our God,

On-line, in cars, through Zoom,

We roped off pews and wore our masks

Social distanced in each room.

We strived in business, church and school

To gain our normal back, Buses passed our windows,

With meals for children in a sack.

With extra time we cleaned the house

And found so much to spare,

Extra clothes and furniture

Showed those in need, we cared.

Via media, we watched our grandkids grow,

Saw graduations, ballgames, proms

We talked, and texted and sent our love

Through Facetime to our moms.

Though many tensions filled the year,

The strife and the division

Cannot compare to the hope and love

In my 2020 vision.