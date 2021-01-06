Russell Allen Otte Obituary

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Russell Allen Otte, age 72 of Edina, MO, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO.

Russell was born January 2, 1948, in Marshalltown, IA, the son of Lawrence Earnest and Hazel Irene Coffin Otte. On November 11, 1986, he was united in marriage to Donna L. Stoner-Kraus in Edina, MO, officiated by his brother Donald Otte.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and their spouses, Betty (Jessie) Morrison, Maureen (Lynn) Cochran, and two brothers, Willis and Donald Otte.

Surviving are his wife Donna Otte of Edina, MO, a brother Lyle (Lois) Otte of Edina, MO, a sister, Laura (John) Schenk of Memphis, MO, one brother-in-law, Delbert (Rita) Stoner of Edina, MO, four sisters-in-law, Barb Norton (Ricky Blevins) of Edina, MO, Mary (Lane) Novinger of Holts Summit, Cheryl (Clinton) Kline of Cedar Hill and Charlotte (Junior) Sweet of Kirksville, MO, along with several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Russell received his education in Rutledge, Baring and Knox County R-I High School. He also received an associate’s degree from Moberly Area Community College. He was employed as a farm hand, factory mechanic, EMT and many other jobs throughout his life. He was currently a member of the Rutledge New Testament Church and has been a deacon, Sunday school teacher, youth leader and filled in at the pulpit and funerals throughout his years. He was a hunter safety instructor for many years. He enjoyed serving Jesus, hunting, fishing, traveling and especially watching the antics of his two pet dogs Hoover and Jack.

Russell will be cremated. There will be no services. Burial will be in the Pauline Cemetery Rutledge, MO. Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the Pauline Cemetery or his wife for her discretion. They may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.