Harvey Wharton Rhinesmith Obituary

Harvey Wharton Rhinesmith, 75 of Downing, Missouri passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.

The son of Wharton and Bernice (Schiber) Rhinesmith, he was born in Grundy Center, Iowa on March 14, 1945. He was a graduate of the Beaman Conrad High School in Beaman, Iowa. On March 11, 1967 at The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Ferris and to this union one daughter, Mary Ann was born.

Harvey is survived by his wife Carolyn Rhinesmith of Downing, Missouri; one daughter, Mary Ann Carpenter of Downing, Missouri; one brother, Larry Rhinesmith and wife, Suzie of Gladbrook, Iowa; two brothers-in-law, Butch Ferris of Iowa and Russell Ferris and wife, Betsy of Conrad, Iowa; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hupfeld of Altoona, Iowa and Pam Weatherly and husband, Rich of Downing, Missouri; nieces, nephews and other family members.

Harvey is preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Scott Carpenter; two sisters, Joyce Wheelan and Carol Taylor and three brothers, Danny Rhinesmith, William Rhinesmith and Dean Rhinesmith.

Harvey was an over the road truck driver for a seed corn company for a number of years.

He was a member of the Methodist Church in Beaman, Iowa.

There will be no services at this time as the body has been cremated. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.