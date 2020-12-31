Wanda B. Peterson Obituary

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Wanda B. Peterson, 100, Rutledge, Missouri passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Scotland County Hospital due to Covid-19 complications. Wanda was born August 04, 1920 in Knox County, Missouri and was one of four children of Benjamin H. and Gertrude Riegel Tonnies. She attended elementary school at Colony and Progressive Schools and graduated from Canton High School in 1937. She attended Culver Stockton College, obtained a teaching certificate, and taught in rural schools near Colony, Missouri.

On March 08, 1942 Wanda was united in marriage to Pershing Peterson, who preceded her in death on March 27, 2004 after 62 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jessie Tonnies Gilbert and Lena “Margene” Sharp; and son Neil Benjamin Peterson.

Wanda is survived by her daughter Brenda and husband Gary Gooch of Rutledge, Missouri; granddaughter Jennifer and husband Patrick Carver of Gilbert, South Carolina; grandson Justin and wife Tiara of Dubuque, Iowa; great-grandchildren Jayce, Jayda, and Isaac Gooch all of Dubuque, Iowa; daughter-in-law Sarah Peterson of Huntsville, Missouri; and brother Verlin and wife Mary Frances Tonnies of Knox City, Missouri and several nieces and nephews.

Wanda spent most of her life near Colony where she enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and taking care of her family. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her families’ needs before her own. No one could forget her loving smile and hug around the neck. She was an excellent cook and no one will forget her mac and cheese, angel food and Italian cream cakes. She loved doing crafts and embroidery until her eyesight failed in later years. Wanda was a lifelong member of the Colony United Methodist Church until its closure at which time she transferred her membership to the Rutledge New Testament Church. She provided many beautiful, hand crafted table decorations for special occasions at both churches. Due to concerns for everyone’s health there will be no visitation.

A private, family graveside service will be conducted at Colony Community Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020 at 10:00am with Bob Neese officiating and music by Angela Neese.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Knox County Health Department or the Rutledge New Testament Church. Donations can be left or mailed to the Hudson Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, Missouri 63537.