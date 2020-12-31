Sew and Go Quilt Guild Meetings

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Met on September 8 at the Downing Christian Church. Refreshments were provided by Barbara Clark and Lora Eggleston, which were very delicious.

Barbara Clark, president, called the meeting to order. Treva Wittstock, Treasurer, provided minutes. Debbie Payne gave the Treasurer Report due to the absence of Jeannie Childress.

Susan Chidester informed us a sale was going on at her shop.

Debbie Payne gave a Block for the Bird House Design Quilt Challenge. Lora Eggleston was added to the Charity Committee. We are starting a fundraising committee, which will include Tina Newcomb, Susan Chidester, and Barbara Clark.

Head start have been distributed to the head starts and we will revisit the issue in January to see if we will continue to make this.

Kim Daniels, Clark County Cancer Fund, Becky McCarty, Knox County Cancer Fund, Teena Fugate, Schuyler County Cancer Fund, and Margaret Curry, Scotland County Cancer Fund all received a donation for which Susan Chidester did a show and tell.

We had two guests that evening, Tanya Munyon and Jeneice Warner. Others attending were Linda Koser, Joyce, McGoldrick, Marilyn Blessing, Nettia Overhulser, Jill Wilson, and JoAnn Schultz.

The Sew and Go Quilt Guild met on October 13 at Downing Christian Church. Refreshments were served by Barbara Blessing, Susan Chidester, Joyce McGoldrick. Food was enjoyed by all. Barbara Clark, president, called the meeting to order.

The guild received a thank you card from the Schuyler County Cancer Fund thank the guild for the donation. The guild also received word that several of the 2021 AQS Shows are being canceled. We were reminded by Debbie Payne that one of the challenges is due in December. The retreat was discussed. Show and Tell was presented by Elaine Burkholder, Treva Wittstock, Joyce McGoldrick, Barbara Clark, and Susan Chidester. Others attending were: Jill Wilson, Jo Ann Schultz, Jennifer Esser, Amy Ahrens, Nettia Overhulser, and Linda Koser.

The Sew & Go Quilt Guild met on November 10 at Downing Christian Church. Refreshments were served by Barbara Blessing and Marilyn Blessing.

Debbie Payne, vice-president, called the meeting to order. Minutes were given by secretary Treva Wittstock. Minutes were approved by all. No Treasurer’s Report was given.

Information was received that the Davis County Fair quilt block was ready to be picked up.

The Activities Committee has decided to wait until spring for a Shop Hop.

Blocks #5 and #6 were handed out for the Bird House Quilt.

Publicity will put a season’s greetings in papers welcoming new members.

Susan brought a few things to purchase for Christmas Projects. December, we will have our Christmas party. Janet Bryant showed us how to make a bag out of candy wrappers.

Show & Tell was done by Susan Chidester, Joyce McGoldrick, Barbara Blessing, Elaine Burkholder, and Tina Newcomb.

Others attending were Linda Koser, Amy Ahrens, Jennifer Esser, Jill Wilson, Jo Ann Schultz. The meeting was adjourned.

Submitted by Tina Newcomb