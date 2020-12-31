Living Life Over

Please enter your login information to view this article.

10 Years Ago

The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce rewarded three area homes for their efforts of bringing the Christmas spirit to passersby.

The Alan and Tammy Adams residence on Missouri Street earned first place in the annual MACC decorating contest, taking home the top prize of $80 in Memphis Bucks.

Second place and $60 in Memphis Bucks was awarded by the judges to Jed and Keri Hinds for their display at their home just east of town on Hwy 136.

The Boyd and Jeannie Bissell residence at the corner of Jackson Street and East Monroe was named the third prize winner and received $40 in Memphis Bucks.

The Memphis Funeral Home received the top prize in the commercial category as the best decorated business, earning a holiday gift basket courtesy of the Chamber.

15 Years Ago

Today, most emergency service workers are armed with thermal imagery devices. The Scotland County Fire Department was at the forefront of such a movement when it bought its first thermal imager nine years ago. Thanks to a recent grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the department will continue to be at the leading edge of technology. FEMA awarded the local department a grant in excess of $15,000 for the purchase of a new TI Commander Thermal Imager produced by the Bullard.

25 Years Ago

Christmas spirit has helped make this year’s Santa’s Helpers program sponsored by the Memphis Police Department, an overwhelming success story.

55 Years Ago

Fasco Manufacturing Inc. is moving to the recently purchased former Palmer Implement Co., building on U.S. 136. The company is now located at the junction of U.S. 136, in hte Highway Salvage building. The company is moving to the new location this week.

Commander Warren V. Powell of Bethseda, MD came by the jet to visit his sister, Mrs. Jack Brumback and family over the weekend.

65 Years Ago

Judge Sam C. Blair in circuit court at Jefferson City upheld Missouri’s cigarette tax law, approved by the voters in a special election last October 4. Brown and Sons Tobacco Co., of St. Louis sought to have the new 2 cent per package tax thrown out as invalid in a test case because the house passed a certified copy instead of the original bill. House Speaker Roy Hamlin of Hannibal refused to sign the copy on these grounds. The challenge should have been made before the special election, Blair noted. When the people voted freely to adopt the measure it ended the matter.

75 Years Ago

The Downing News, owned by Charles Hargis, was sold December 5 to Mr. and Mrs. James Forsythe, publisher of the Lancaster Excelsior and Greentop Reporter.

Schools were closed for a week longer after the Christmas holidays because of a bad flu epidemic.

Mrs. Laura M. Kennedy, who had been the efficient post-mistress at Granger since October 1, 1919, resigned.

Snow of three inches and rain freezing made walks and highways very slick. Not many cars were out for Christmas. Many persons planning trips gave them up. Many on the ice and some were seriously injured.

A total of $5,410.96 of the loot stolen last Wedensday from the Citizens State Bank of Winigan has been recovered. That amount represented most of the money lost.

85 Years Ago

Judge Frank Miller, Circuit Attorney of St. Louis, visited his father, Henry A. Miller, who was recovering from an operation.

The Leach Hatchery purchased 70,000 capacity incubators to be used in the Leach Hatcheries in Bloomfield.

The Memphis High School band, under the direction of Loyal Shelton, gave a program at the Methodist Church.

Janice Harding was employed in the Soil Conversation office at Bethany.

95 Years Ago

J.M. Krewson was elected president of the Bloomfield Library Board.

Harmon Mud, who was teaching and attending New York City, visited his mother, Mrs. Mary Mud and sister Louise Mudd.

The Memphis Telephone Company, having all wires in conduits underground, removed the telephone poles from the south side of the sqaure, thus removing all poles from sqaure.

105 Years Ago

William H. Davis sold his 328 acre farm to Clarence Notestein and John Q. Adams.

Local buyers were paying 18 1/2 cents for turkeys and several wagonloads were brought to Memphis. Isaac T. Drake was among those who had sold many turkeys. He sold 94 and they brought him $302.27.