Jeff Brown Obituary

Jeff Brown. 48, of Kirksville, MO went to be with the Lord on December 24th, 2020 surrounded by an abundance of love, his wife and daughter.

He was born on Sunday, November 19, 1972 the son of James Brown and La Mayra (Campbell) Brown. His mother preceded him in death.

Jeff leaves behind his beloved and devoted wife, Donna Brown; his one and only daughter, Lauren Brown, and fiancé Eyan Yost of Kirksville, MO; father, James Brown Sr. of Memphis, and wife Kimberly Moore Brown of Humeston, Iowa; father and mother-in-law, John and Teresa Smith of Linn Creek, MO; three brothers, James Brown Jr, and wife Rayann Peek Brown; their children, his awesome nephew Tres Brown, niece Anna Brown, and nephew Bromley Brown of Quincy, IL., Javan Brown and wife, Amber Skinner Brown; their children, his awesome nephew Owen Brown and niece Bella Brown of Quincy, IL. and his loving brother, James Graham of Kirksville, MO.

Jeff grew up in the Gorin and Rutledge area. He graduated with the Class of 1991from from Scotland County R-1 and he went on to pitch college baseball. He was a Steelers fan and enjoyed football, food especially cheeseburgers, chocolate cake without icing, and good coffee. Jeff also enjoyed collecting watches and shoes.

Jeff was funny, witty, talented, loving, gentle, ever so caring, and he fiercely loved his family. He lived a great life and was loved by so many.

Jeff’s celebration of life will be a private family gathering at the Rutledge New Testament Church in Rutledge, MO Saturday January 2nd, 2021 at 11:00am.

Friends can send cards or condolences to his family at 1806 S. Lewis Street Kirksville, MO. 63501 or www.asimplifiedfuneralsolution.com.