Gorin Go Getters November and December Meetings

November 2020

The Gorin Go Getters met for their monthly meeting on November 8th at the Gorin Christian Church. Roll call was to name something you are thankful for. Financial, community service, program and recreation committees met and made goals for the upcoming year. Those include 90 percent participation at the County Fair, 100 percent participation on answering roll call questions and 7 meetings to be attended by all members. 4-H registration is open online for any individuals wishing to join. A December 1st deadline is in place in order to participate at the fair. There will be no recognition event this year due to Covid restrictions. Junior fair committee will meet November 11th at 7 pm in the ag room on November 15th. There will be a benefit for Bruce and Jeannie Childress at the Downing Christian Church. Lunch will be at noon following church services at 10:30 am.

December 2020

Gorin Go Getters met December 13th, 2020 for their monthly meeting the Boyer Event Center. Roll call was “What’s your favorite Christmas Tradition?” Our community service committee will have door decorations to color at next month’s meeting to take to the Care Center. Our Christmas Ham Raffle was a success, and the winner was Ronnie Boyer of Arbela. Our club is making a donation to our local Adopt-A-Child for Christmas.

Livestock weigh-in dates are as follows: Beef: January 30th 11-1; Sheep and Swine: April 11th 2-3 pm; Goats: May 2nd 2-3 pm. Our meeting was ended with pizza provided by the club and with snacks and drinks. Everyone enjoyed fun games after.

MaKenna Musgrove-Reporter