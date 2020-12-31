Bridge Maintenance to Temporarily Impact Traffic on U.S. Route 61 in Clark County

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, January 4-7, MoDOT crews will be performing bridge maintenance operations on U.S. Route 61 Southbound approximately 1.5 miles west of Alexandria the in Clark County. The road will be reduced to from one lane one mile before the bridge to immediately past the bridge between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph and include a width restriction of 11 feet through the work zone while work is being completed.

Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.

Traveling in Missouri this holiday season? Be sure to check out our traveler map at www.modot.org for winter road conditions. Subscribe to our e-update service and receive road condition emails when winter weather could affect travel, and you can get text alerts on road closures, too! Follow us on Facebook, Twitter @MoDOT_Northeast or Instagram for road updates.