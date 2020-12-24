Tigers Rebound with Commanding Win Over Schuyler County

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- 12/15/20- As the Scotland County Tigers (4-2) were departing from a bruising 81-33 loss at Highland the night prior, a couple of the Tiger players promised Coach Austin that the effort and performance that had led to that lopsided affair would not be repeating itself in the future. The Tigers made good on that promise with a solid 58-42 rebound victory against the Schuyler County Rams (1-5) on Senior Recognition Night.

“After the Highland loss (Monday) night, we said we’d come back ready to play,” Austin said. “I’m very proud that these boys made that happen.” Austin praised the leadership of his two seniors. “I’m really proud of how Hunter Carter and Carson Harrison went out there and played. They both competed really hard and we looked much better. It’s hard not to think that when we go out there and turn things around that some good quality seniors really make a big difference in that situation.”

The Tigers controlled the opening tip and early in the period Corbyn Spurgeon opened the scoring with a three-pointer to give Scotland County the first lead at 3-0. The two teams traded buckets throughout the period and the Tigers led 10-9 after one quarter.

The back-and-forth continued for the first four minutes of the second quarter, before the Tigers managed to get a little breathing room. Scotland County went on to outscore Schuyler County 17-12 in the period and led 29-21 at the half.

The Tigers came out of the locker room and picked up where they left off, outscoring the Rams 16-11 in the third quarter to build a 45-32 lead. Scotland County again outscored Schuyler County 13-10 in the fourth quarter and ended the night with a 58-42 victory.

Owen Triplett led all scorers with 14 points. Kabe Hamlin contributed 13 points and the impressive freshman Hunter Holt had his best night to date with 10 points. Kale Windy and Mason Moncrief each had 10 points for the Rams.

When asked to assess the win, Coach Austin said, “Mostly I thought we executed very well. We showed patience when we needed to. Our defense made some stops, and we rebounded a little bit better tonight.” He added, “We had a lot of people that showed some leadership tonight, and we needed that.”

Austin continues to be impressed with Holt. “He’s a smart kid. Every once in a while you saw that he stopped thinking about what he’s supposed to do and he just did it. I think he’s starting to get to the point where he’s just gonna play ball instead of constantly second guessing himself. We know Hunter has a pretty high ceiling and a bright future.”