Scotland County R-1 Students and Employee of the Month

The Tiger Stripes character word of the month for November was perseverance. The Math department at SCR-1 has nominated the following students for Student of the Month:

Junior High: Reese Cook, Caiden Nichols, Finley Heine, Lilly Frederick

Senior High: Jared Cerroni, Kaden Anders, Elsie Kigar, Alex Long, Hayden Long, Emily Terrill, Emma Anders, Emma Harvey, Hunter Holt, Aaron McDaniel, Makynlee Jack, Chloe Krise

Hayden Long and Chloe Krise were selected as the Most Valuable Tigers (MVTs) for November. Congratulations to all the students of the month!

The Employee of the Month for the junior/senior high school building is selected by employee nominations. For November, Pat Arnold received the most nominations for all of her hard work and dedication to SCR-1. Pat always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face! Congratulations, Pat!