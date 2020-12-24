8th Grade Lady Tigers Go Out As Champions

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By Corey Stott

QUEEN CITY, Mo.- 12/16/20- It’s been one heck of a ride, but the Scotland County 8th Grade Lady Tigers’ season has come to a conclusion. And what better way to go out than as a champion. That’s exactly what Coach Riley Lucas’ team did when they defeated the Milan Lady Wildcats 38-29 for the championship of the Schuyler County 8th Grade Tournament.

The first quarter saw the Lady Tigers outscore the Lady Wildcats 9-3, with four Scotland County players getting in on the scoring. The second quarter saw Scotland County extending the lead by outscoring Milan 13-6. Kwyn Hamlin provided the spark with seven points in the period. Scotland County appeared to have things well in hand at the half leading 22-9.

The Lady Wildcats, however, had other ideas. The defense clamped down and Milan outscored Scotland County 9-8 in the third quarter, and the Lady Tiger lead was trimmed to 30-18. The Lady Wildcats were determined to make a game of it, and they again outscored Scotland County 11-8 in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough, and when the dust had settled the Scotland County Lady Tigers were the tournament champions by a final score of 38-29.

Hamlin led all scorers with 16 points on four two-pointers, a pair of three-pointers and two of three from the charity stripe. Kendall Small had eight points. Veronica Lucas and Makyla Swearingen had four points. Kassidee Jack, Megan Wolfe and Brenna Phillips each contributed a pair of points.

“I am so proud of my 8th grade girls’ team,” Lucas said. “Our two-year record was 17-5. Four of the five games were lost by five points or less. I will miss this group of girls! I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished.”