Max Kelsey Obituary

Max Dwayne Kelsey, 93 of rural Lancaster, Missouri passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri on Monday, December 14, 2020.

The son of William Earl and Beulah Bethany (Young) Kelsey, he was born on September 30, 1927 in Adair, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Norma Beatrice Keyte and to this union four children were born, Linda, Rex, Rodger and Rhonda.

Max is survived by his children, Linda Walker and husband, Mitchel of Mantee, Mississippi, Rodger Kelsey and wife, Glenda of Brookfield, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Karron Kelsey of Downing, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Denver Walker of Mississippi, Lila Hawkins and husband, Brett of Mississippi, Wayne Walker and wife, Cassondra of Mississippi, Audrey Bartlett and husband, Jesse of Mexico, Missouri, Ben Kelsey and wife, Alli of Lancaster, Missouri, Galen Kelsey and wife Sierra of Blue Springs, Missouri and Melanie Hunninghaus and husband, Alex of Wallkill, New York; 6 great grandchildren, Alyssa and Blake Walker of Mississippi, Kelsey, Kennedy and Kassandra Bartlett of Mexico, Missouri and Declan Kelsey of Blue Springs, Missouri; one brother, Richard Kelsey and wife, Peggy of Selters, Germany; other family members and many good friends.

Max is preceded in death by his parents; his wife on November 6, 2004; one daughter, Rhonda Jean Jackson on December 25, 2018 and one son, Rex Eugene Kelsey on September 23, 2020.

Max was a member of the Kirksville congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Kirksville, Missouri for a number of years.

Max was a grain and livestock farmer northeast of Lancaster, Missouri.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.