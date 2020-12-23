Linda Darlene Knupp

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Darlee (Farris) Knupp announce her passing. Linda died December 16, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born September 30, 1943 in Decatur, IL to Floyd and Ruby (Sides) Farris.

The family moved to Missouri from Illinois in February 1956 when Linda was twelve years old. She attended Bible Grove School, graduating 8th grade, and then went to Scotland County High School where she graduated in 1961.

Linda married Danny Knupp December 8, 1964 in Queen City, MO.

Linda worked a variety of jobs in Memphis and spent the last thirteen years of her employment at Barker’s in Keosauqua, Iowa.

Linda’s greatest blessings were her children Marti, Destry, Shelli, Jami, and Kristi. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Linda enjoyed the simple pleasures life had to offer. As a youth, she enjoyed riding horses. Other favorite past times included dancing to country music, going to yard sales, and reading. Linda also loved to travel and see new things.

Linda was a nature lover and enjoyed sitting on her front porch and watching the hummingbirds. Her love and compassion for animals was shown in the way she fed any number of cats that found their way to her old barn and decided to call it home.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruby (Sides) Farris; Uncle Vernon and Aunt Bernadeen Farris.

She is survived by her children, Marti (Knupp) Vassholz and husband Eric of Harrisonville, MO; Destry Knupp and wife, Andrea of Memphis, MO; Shelli (Knupp) Hines and husband, Matt of Memphis, MO; Jami Knupp of Memphis, MO; and Kristi (Knupp) Frederick and her late husband, Matt of Memphis, MO; one brother, Mike Farris and wife, Cathy (Stott) of Greentop, MO; three sisters, Shirley (Farris) Figgins and her late husband, Wayne of Stewardson, IL; Jan (Farris) Blake of Memphis, MO; and Sandy (Farris) McCartney and husband, Chuck of Queen City, MO; grandchildren Megan (Vassholz) Jacobs and husband Chris of Shawnee, KS; Colton Sparks and fiance, Dani Hackett of Sioux City, IA; Logan Vassholz and Taylor Conner of Harrisonville, MO; Hailie Stone of Memphis, MO; Desera Knupp and fiance, Tyler Gordon of Macon, MO; Sturgis Knupp and Alexa Acton of Kirksville, MO; Cameron Stone of Memphis, MO; Hunter Frederick of Anchorage, AK; Brant Frederick of Memphis, MO; and Payton Frederick of Memphis, MO; Jaci Knupp of Memphis, MO; great-grandchildren, Piper Bourgeoise of Memphis, MO; Raeleigh Johnson of Macon, MO; Baby Jacobs of Shawnee, KS; Aunt Wanda (Farris) Ensign of Newton, IL; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either the Bible Grove School Preservation Fund or to the family for their discretion in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Private Funeral services were held Saturday morning, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at he Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis wit Brother Larry Smith officiating. Interment followed in the Memphis Cemetery eat of Memphis. Pallbearers were, Logan Vassholz, Colton Sparks, Sturgis Knupp, Hunter Frederick, Brant Frederick, Payton Frederick,and Cameron Stone.

Online condolences may be shared with the Knupp family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.