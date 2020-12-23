Anna Mae Fehr Obituary

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Anna Mae Fehr, age 82, of Quincy, died on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 3:52 a.m. in Blessing Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1938 in Gorin, MO the daughter of Julius and Ruby Egbert Fehr.

Anna Mae was a graduate of Gorin High School and attended Gem City Business College in Quincy. She worked for Moorman Manufacturing Company for 38 years. She was a secretary for the sales manager, and became the administrative assistant to her boss, Dean Thomas, working in that capacity for 21 years. She was a member of Vermont Street United Methodist Church where she volunteered in the office and was a member of The United Methodist Women serving as their treasurer for 10 years and in 2008 was selected the UMW’s Woman of the Year.

For over 35 years Anna Mae volunteered on Sunday afternoons at the front desk of Blessing Hospital. She enjoyed working on ceramics with Sunset Home residents as a volunteer, water exercises at Quincy University and traveling. She cruised the Mediterranean, visited Italy, crossed the Atlantic Ocean with a stop in Iceland, and has cruised in the Caribbean and the Pacific Ocean along the Mexican Coast.

Survivors include four cousins: Mary Anna Troutman and Patty Golbricht, both of Memphis, MO; Johanna Steele of Gorin, MO; and George Egbert of Georgia.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services were 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Gorin, Missouri with Rev. Patty Johansen officiating.

Memorials can be made to Sunset Home or Blessing Foundation.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors were in charge of arrangements.