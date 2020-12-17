 Mask Mandate Remains in Place At  Scotland County Schools 

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Minutes of the December 10 meeting

The Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday, December 10, 2020. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m., with seven members present.

I. Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the Consent Agenda to include the following:

-Approve Minutes from November 12, 2020

-Approve Updated Sub List

-II. Old Business

A. Approve District Audit – The board voted 7-0 to have a special board meeting Thursday, December 17 at 4:45 to go over the financial audit with Paul Richards of Wade Stables, P.C. Certified Public Accountants.

B. COVID Policy Review – The board voted 6-1 to require mask at all times, with the exception of administration approved masks breaks, for our staff, students, and visitors per the Governor, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Department of Health and Senior Services, and local health officials effective Friday, December 11, 2020 and to reexamine at the January board meeting or special board meeting if needed. Roll call Christy Aylward-YES, Sam Berkowitz-NO, Sidney Johnson-YES, Rhonda McBee-YES, Jason Small- YES, Cole Tippett-YES, Jamie Triplett-YES.

C. Financial Update – This item was tabled until Thursday in conjunction with the district audit.

III. New Business

A. Approve Procedural Evaluation – District Finance – The board voted 7-0 to approve the District Finance Procedural Evaluation as prepared by Superintendent Bergeson and to take his recommendations under advisement.

B. Schedule January Board Meeting – The board voted 7-0 to change the January Board Meeting to Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the High School Library.

C. Approve Resignation – The board voted 7-0 to accept Dani Fromm’s resignation to retire as presented.

Open session adjourned at 7:24 p.m.

V. Executive Session

In closed session the following items were approved:

-November 12, 2020 closed session minutes. 7-0

– Selected Candidate for Belcher Scholarship. 7-0

The meeting adjourned at 7:40 p.m.