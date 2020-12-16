RANDALL ELI BROWN

1961– 2020

Randall Eli “Randy” Brown, 59, of Greensburg, formerly of Rutledge, died Monday, December 7, 2020 at his mother’s home.

He was born the son of Jimmie Dallas Brown and Ruby Martin Brown Jimenez on June 2, 1961 in Kirksville.

Randy worked at Chancellor Oil in Rutledge, as well as farmed with Edwin Shultz. He became an over the road truck drive while working for Gillard Salvage, where he was an excellent welder. Randy enjoyed driving semis and did that for many years. When he gave that up a few years ago, he went to work for Lawson’s Water Works in Kirksville until he became ill.

He was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents Alfred and Iris Brown; maternal grandparents Glen and Lena Martin.

He is survived by his mother, Ruby, of Kirksville; sister, Lili Shook of Columbia; brother, Charles Brown of Cyress, TX; children: Kara (Matt) Wickert of Memphis and Ryan (Robyn) Hinds of Colorado Springs, CO; 8 grandchildren; his precious Yorkie, Baby Dog; his partner, Sheila Kraxner, of Baring.

Baby Dog was his companion since she was a baby and loved going with Randy in the semi. Baby Dog will mourn him as she dearly loved him.

Funeral services were held December 11 at the Gerth Funeral Chapel. Burial was in the Greensburg Cemetery. Lee Heck, Tracy Hettinger, Darin Ludwick, Darrell Schultz, Randy Schultz and Roger Schultz served as pallbearers. Ron Smith was an honorary pallbearer.

Memorials are suggested to the family and can be left at or mailed to: Gerth Funeral Service, 115 S. Main St., Memphis, MO 63555.

Condolences can be sent to the Brown family by signing the online guest book at gerthfuneralservice. com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerth Funeral Service.