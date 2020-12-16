“Goob” Edwin Max Schubert

May 11, 1967 – December 8, 2020

“Goob” Edwin Max Schubert, 53 of rural Queen City, Missouri passed away unexpectedly in Hamilton, Missouri

The son of Donald Edwin and Mary Maude (Camden) Schubert, he was born on May 11, 1967 in Queen City, Missouri. He was a graduate of the Schuyler R-I School system. On April 23, 1994, he was united in marriage to Lillie Bunch and to this union one daughter, Shelbie was born.

“Goob” is survived by his wife, Lillie Schubert of rural Queen City, Missouri; one daughter, Shelbie Schubert and fiancé, Mathew Wheeler of rural Queen City, Missouri; one stepson, Brad Shrouf of Kirksville, Missouri; one granddaughter, who was the apple of his eye, Paislie Mae Wheeler; one brother, Henry Schubert and wife, Marcia of Lancaster, Missouri; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; other family members and numerous good friends.

“Goob” is preceded in death by his parents.

“Goob” worked in water line construction with Great Plains Water Company as a Trac Hoe operator. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors and fishing, but most of all, he enjoyed his time with his granddaughter, Paislie Mae!

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith officiating. Special musical selections will be “If Tomorrow Never Comes” When I Get Where I’m Going” and “You Can Let Go Now Daddy”. Pallbearers will be Chance Cook, Kody Bunch, Kalibe Oliver, Colton Adniskey, Skylar Wheeler and Steven Eiler. Honorary pallbearers will be Ash Bulechek, Jesse Moore, Jeff Aldridge, Terry Wheeler, Mike Wheeler, Richard Bunch, Dennis Rigdon, Mark Bushnel, Roger Turner, Henry Cook, Doug Ruth, Danny Murphy, Ernie Bunch, Randy Sapp, Jim Rowland, Darin Ludwick and Kevin Lovekamp. Visitation will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh. com. Burial will be in the Germania Cemetery, south of Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.