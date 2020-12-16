EDNA JEAN DAGGS

Edna Jean Daggs, 84, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 1:56 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. She was born on July 30, 1936 in Scotland County, MO to Emory Witt & Vera Kathleen Caine Snyder. She married Larry Daggs on June 2, 1956 at the Memphis Presbyterian Church in Memphis, MO. She started teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Northeast, MO. From 1961 until her retirement, she was a teacher for the Keokuk Community School District. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Keokuk. In addition to being a member of P.E.O. for over 50 years, she was a member Questors in Keokuk. She was an active blood donor for many years and enjoyed serving her community and church. Jean loved playing cards, especially bridge. Gardening was her passion and she fed many families with her abundant produce.

Jean is survived by: 3-daughters: Stephanie Daggs of Cedaredge, CO, Melody (Alvin) Holtkamp of Fort Madison, IA & Hollie (Mike) Andrews of Verona, MO; 7-grandchildren; 7-great grandchildren; 1-sister: Mary (Paul) Watson of Canton, IL; 1-sister in law: Kay Eggleston of Arbela, MO and several nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by: her parents, husband, brother and several aunts & uncles.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A private family memorial service will be held at King- Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Leslie Dalstra officiating. Burial will follow at Sandusky Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Jean’s memory. Online condolences to Jean’s family may be left at the King- Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.