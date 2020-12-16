DOUG FREBURG

Douglas Wayne “Doug” Freburg, 65, of rural Memphis, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, due to complications from COVID-19.

He was born on July 21, 1955 in Macomb, Illinois, the son of James Nelson “Pete” and Velva Mae (Stockdale) Freburg.

Doug’s family moved to Memphis from Bushnell, Illinois in 1963. He graduated from Scotland County High School in the Class of 1973 and continued his education at Indian Hills Community College earning a degree in Auto Mechanics.

On March 30, 1990, in Memphis, Missouri, Doug married Patty Ann (Liles) Mauck. Doug farmed most of his life and served on the Board of the Scotland County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Lawn Ridge Cemetery Association.

Doug had a big personality and was tough on the outside, but ever so loving on the inside. He was especially devoted to his family. He enjoyed many years of traveling with his family. His grandsons were the light of his life and his real joy was attending all of their sporting events and other activities. He was proud to teach his grandson Justin how to farm, and Justin was always by his side. He had a particular soft spot for his great granddaughter, Eastyn.

Doug is survived by his wife, Patty; sons, John and Jana Morton of Edina, Missouri, Jamie and Amy Mauck of O’Fallon, Missouri; daughter, Michella and Ken Hull of Memphis, Missouri; brother, Michael and Susan Freburg of Bettendorf, Iowa; sisters, Cynthia and Tom Priebe of Huntsville, Missouri, and Angela and Bob Newman of Memphis, Missouri; grandchildren, Brady Morton, Tanner and Emilee Morton, Jacob Hull, Justin Hull, Nathan Mauck, and Matthew Mauck; great granddaughter, Eastyn Morton; nieces and nephew, Julie Freburg and partner Shannon Traill, Michael and Lindsey Freburg, Jamie and Chad Nolke, Megan Newman; great niece and nephews, Michael Freburg, Anna Freburg, and Kash Nolke; Mother-in-law Ethel Liles; along with numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Velva Freburg, and father-in-law David Liles.

There will be an open visitation all day on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be present but all are encouraged to sign the register book.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Lawn Ridge Cemetery north of Memphis, Missouri, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, with Greg Eggers officiating.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Doug Freburg may be left to the Lawn Ridge Cemetery Association or the Scotland County School Foundation. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555.