Ansel LaVerne Laws

August 5, 1938 – December 6, 2020

Ansel LaVerne Laws, 82 of Downing, Missouri passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.

The youngest of seven children, he was the son of Charles Franklin and Rosa Jewel (Smith) Laws, he was born on August 5, 1938 in the Friendship Township, north of Crawford, Missouri. He was a 1956 graduate of the Downing High School in Downing, Missouri. On July 12, 1969 at the Downing United Methodist Church in Downing, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Sheridan Martin and to this union two children were born, Linda Elizabeth and John Paul.

LaVerne is survived by his wife, Sheridan Laws of Downing, Missouri; one daughter, Linda Ault and husband, Rusty of Merriam Woods, Missouri; one daughter-in-law, Jennifer Laws of Glenwood, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Ashlyn Nicole Laws of Glenwood, Missouri, Jerald Morlock and wife, Amie of Topeka, Kansas, Dakota Morlock of Wathena, Kansas, Cheyenne Morlock of Merriam Woods, Missouri, Kelli Wieberg and husband, Austin of Marceline, Missouri and Samantha Ault of Merriam Woods, Missouri; five great grandchildren, Grace and Theodore Morlock of Topeka, Kansas, Falicity and Daemon Wieberg of Marceline, Missouri and John Ault of Merriam Woods, Missouri; one half-brother, Chester Lee Laws and wife, Yosonda of Iowa City, Iowa; nieces and nephews; other family members including his dog, Oscar who was with LaVerne through thick and thin and many good friends.

LaVerne is preceded in death by his parents; one son, John Paul Laws on January 5, 2006; one sister, Darlene Laws on May 30, 2015; one son-in-law, Jerry Morlock; two half-sisters, Charlene Simmons and Jean Marie Mills; one half-brother, Charles Junior Laws and one sister-in-law, Vivian Laws.

LaVerne was a “Gandy Dancer” on the Burlington Northern Railroad retiring in 1994 working with this company forty plus years.

LaVerne enjoyed working and tinkering in his shop working on leather and carving canes. He also loved to read Western stories. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith officiating. Music will be special CD selections of “When I Get Where I Am Going” and “When We All Get To Heaven”. Pallbearers will be Jerald Morlock, Dakota Morlock, Austin Wieberg, Rusty Ault, Rodney Newland and Randy Sayre. Honorary pallbearers will be DeWayne Mullinix, Bob Stice and Larry Downing.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Schuyler County Cancer Relief Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh. com. Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery, east of Downing, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.