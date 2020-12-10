Wyaconda Cemetery News

The summer of 2020 was a busy summer for the cemetery. Mowing was up due to frequent rains. Our grounds keeper does an excellent job keeping it mowed and trimmed. We bladed all roads as well and rocked in 2019. The drives are bladed during the summer months. We did have a bit of a problem with four wheelers and such, but have gotten under control. This past year we took one section, surveyed the stones and tagged several for repair.

If there was a family member or members living we asked them to donate towards the repair, but if none, the cemetery repaired many out of our treasury. We plan to do more in 2021. The fence on the west side of the cemetery was replaced by Roger Sedore, with cemetery helping purchase items needed and donate hedge posts. We also widened one gate on the south middle section. This is due to much larger equipment now, and many vehicles are wider. This should solve the issues getting in with the digger and such. The cemetery board also purchased some new flags for Veterans graves and placed over 100 flags out for Memorial Day. If you wish to place flowers on the graves of your loved ones, please try to secure them as much as possible.

As you know we have strong winds here in the Midwest and flowers are found in various fields and yards, and it is very hard to find their original homes once this happens.

Our board is very conscious of the needs of the cemetery, and if you have questions the board consists of Ed Knupp, Rodney Smith, Steve Kirchner Chris Ebeling, Sandra Ebeling and Kathy Blythe. If you would like to send donations to the Cemetery, you may send to the Peoples Bank of Wyaconda, Wyaconda location or Sandra Ebeling, 30486 State Route E, Wyaconda, Missouri.