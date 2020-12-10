Parking at the Hospital’s Acute Care Clinic Has Moved to Accommodate Winter Weather Conditions

The Acute Care Clinic at Scotland County Hospital was set up in late summer to accommodate the respiratory care needs of patients that present at Memphis Medical Services, with the goal of safely treating infectious disease patients in a different location than non-infectious patients. Patients with a condition that is not infections will be seen at the Memphis Medical Services building. The Acute Care Clinic is a temporary clinic that is being utilized during the National Health Pandemic. The Acute Care Clinic provides respiratory care to patients who need to see a clinician but aren’t sick enough to go to the emergency room or require hospitalization.

With winter weather approaching, the parking for the Acute Care Clinic has been moved to a location with no steps for the staff and patients to manage during the ice and snow that comes with Missouri winters. The parking is now located just outside of the Tiger Cub Care (employee child-care center) entrance, on the south side of the Annex Building (former IEC building, former Health Department) and near the Women’s Center parking spots on the north side of the Memphis Medical Services parking lot, which is Parking Lot B. There are no steps in this location, and graded sidewalks for ease of access and wheelchairs.

As Covid-19 and influenza numbers rise in the region, the Covid Hotline remains the most important number for residents to call if they think they are experiencing symptoms, or have been exposed to Covid-19 and it is not an emergency. The Covid Hotline number is 660-956- 6820. A nurse answering the Covid Hotline will instruct patients, based on time of day/day of week, symptoms, exposure, etc., to present at either the Acute Care Clinic, which is open Monday-Friday, 8 am – 5 pm or the ER/Main Entrance for screening. At either location, patients are asked to remain in their car until further instructed. The parking spaces at the Acute Care Clinic gives a phone number to call when the patient arrives.