Applications Now Available for 2021 Missouri Agribusiness Academy

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2021 Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). MAbA is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.

“With this class, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy will graduate our one-thousandth student,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Our graduates have gone on to lead agriculture in farming, ranching, business, communications, animal health, plant science, policy, economics, education and so much more. This is an important leadership opportunity that our team offers to build students into the leaders they want to be, while making lifelong friends.”

The students selected will have a yearlong opportunity to learn about the unique opportunities for careers in the Kansas City area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair and learn more about the agriculture industry in Jefferson City. The 2021 schedule will be finalized in the spring and may include visits with industry and agribusiness leaders, as well as tours of their facilities, as the public health situation allows.

Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated 990 students through a competitive application and interview process. The first leg of the 2021 MAbA will be held June 7-11, and marks the program’s 34th year. Students interested in participating must submit an application by Feb. 1, 2021.

The 2021 class will convene in Kansas City for a hands-on look at careers in agriculture

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.