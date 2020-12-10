2021 elections For Scotland County University of Missouri Extension Council

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Five county residents have completed terms of office on the Scotland County University of Missouri Extension Council and will be succeeded by new members after a January 2021 election.

Outgoing members are Ellen Aylward, Sharon Bradley, Paul Campbell, Jessica Karsch, and Deidra Musgrove.

Council members whose terms continue are Dawn Triplett, Tad Mallett, Laurie Jack, Emily Frederick, Tasha Eggleston-Wood, Bruce Childress, David Wiggins, Katie Harris, Susan Mayberry, and Corey Stott.

County extension council members work throughout the year with University of Missouri Extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for educational programs.

University of Missouri Extension, through the University of Missouri System and Lincoln University, offers educational programs in agriculture, home economics, business and industry, community development, youth development (4-H), and various continuing education courses, seminars and workshops.

“Anyone, 18 years of age or older, interested in education and the progress of our county should vote for the nominee of their choice,” said council Chair Tasha Eggleston-Wood. “The resources of the universities are available to us. It is our responsibility to put these resources to effective use.”

Polling places will be announced later.