D. Darlene Drake, 86, of Fairfield, IA passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Parkview Care Center in Fairfield, IA. Her body has been cremated with burial to be held in the spring at the Downing, MO Cemetery. Memorial contributions and cards in Darlene’s honor may be directed to her family and sent to Brenda Matsumura, 935 Prospect St., Honolulu, HI 96822.

Dorothy Darlene Drake, born October 17, 1934 in Schuyler County, MO to Harold and Lucille Ketchum. She was united in marriage to Bill R. Drake of Cantril, MO in March of 1952. Her daughter Brenda was born in March of 1953. Darlene lived most of her life in Fairfield, IA. She enjoyed waitressing and worked for Allen’s Travel Agency, Book are Fun and Chappell Studios. Darlene and Dean Riley also started D and D Sales/Auctions. She was a dedicated caregiver for Dean for many years. They shared life at the Parkview Care Center. Darlene was a fun loving, and loyal to friends and family. She knew the value of hard work, but also took time to enjoy life through travel and being active in the Jaycettes.

Darlene is survived by Dean Riley of Fairfield, IA; one daughter, Brenda of Honolulu, HI; one sister, Maxine (John) Cook of Memphis, MO; a niece and nephew, Joyce Cook of Kirksville and Royce (Carla) Cook of Memphis, MO, as well as many extended family and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and one granddaughter, Venessa.

