Scotland County Commission Minutes

Thursday, November 19, 2020

PLACE OF MEETING: Scotland County Courthouse Commission Chambers

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 A.M.

PRESENT WERE: Presiding Commissioner: Duane Ebeling, Eastern District Commissioner, Danette Clatt- Absent, Western District Commissioner, David Wiggins, and Deputy County Clerk, Nancy McClamroch.

Commissioner Wiggins moved to approve the consent agenda; seconded by Commissioner Ebeling. Motion carried 2-0.

Presiding Commissioner Ebeling moved to approve the minutes from November 18, 2020. Commissioner Wiggins seconded the motion. Motion carried 2-0.

John Dwiggins with Howe, Co. was in to go over progress on Bridge Project RRP-000S(581).

Derek Weber, Northeast Regional Planning Commission, visited with the Commissioners regarding the EEZ proposal and the Hazard Litigation Plan.

Seeing no further business, Commissioner Ebeling adjourned the meeting at 12:00 P.M.