Give Holiday Gifts from MDC: Visit the MDC Online Nature Shop and MDC Nature Centers for Nature-Related Holiday Gifts

Please enter your login information to view this article.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Have any nature lovers on your holiday gift list? The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) online Nature Shop makes holiday shopping a breeze for anyone interested in nature-themed gifts. Offerings include the ever-popular Natural Events Calendar, plus a variety of books and more for all ages. Visit the MDC online Nature Shop at mdcnatureshop.com for nature-related holiday gifts.

Holiday shoppers can also skip retail stores and visit one of the MDC nature centers around the state in Kirkwood, Cape Girardeau, Springfield, Kansas City, Blue Springs, and Jefferson City for an array of reasonably priced, nature-themed holiday gifts. (Masks are required, and other COVID-19 health precautions are in place at these locations.) Offerings include:

2021 Natural Events Calendar ($9) has amazing images of native animals, plants, and places, along with phases of the moon, holidays and days of recognition, daily notes about natural events, and more.

ONLINE SALE NOV. 30 – DEC. 2 at mdcnatureshop.com to get 50% off the purchase of the 2021 Natural Events Calendar (no additional discounts apply).

NATURE CENTER SALE DEC. 8-19 at participating MDC nature centers to get 50% off the purchase of the 2021 Natural Events Calendar (no additional discounts apply).

Cooking Wild in Missouri cookbook ($16) features more than 100 recipes for native game, fish, fruits, nuts, and mushrooms.

Trees of Missouri ($8) field guide can help identify more than 170 tree species by leaf arrangement and shape, with easy-to-understand descriptions, range maps, and full-color illustrations.

A Paddlers Guide to Missouri ($8) makes a great gift for canoeists, kayakers, and floaters with color photos and maps and descriptions of 58 rivers and streams.

Missouri’s Wild Mushrooms book ($16) is a great guide for hunting, identifying, and cooking the state’s most common mushrooms.

Missouri Wildflowers book ($16) has colorful pictures arranged by flower color and blooming time with descriptions covering plant characteristics, habitat, and range.

Buy these and other items at MDC nature centers, through the MDC online Nature Shop, or by calling 877-521-8632. Applicable tax, shipping and handling costs will apply.