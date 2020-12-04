Culver-Stockton College is Now Offering Two New Tracks In Its Master of Education Program

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

An alternative certification track provides potential teachers who do not have an education background the opportunity to earn certification in a variety of areas. Strong professional candidates can expand their knowledge in education and contribute to the profession with a wide range of professional experience and content knowledge. People who initially trained in other areas but discovered a passion for teaching may be interested in this track.

Students may select an area of certification that may or may not be directly related to the focus of their undergraduate degree. Program areas offered in the alternate certification track are art, biology, business education, chemistry, English, health, language arts, math, music instrumental, music vocal, physical education, science, speech and theatre, and social science.

Students must pass a content test in the subject area before beginning the program.

Another track is for practicing elementary or early childhood teachers who seek certification as a Title I reading teacher, reading interventionist or a reading instructional coach. School districts need more highly-trained teachers in the area of reading specialization, and a new Missouri law requires teachers to take coursework to receive a Special Reading certificate to be eligible for reading positions at their school. This certification provides teachers with specialized training in assisting struggling readers.

This track also allows teachers to complete work toward their master of education degree upon earning certification.

“Completing these courses gives teachers options to move up their district’s pay scale and opportunities to grow in the classroom,” said Dr. Cindy Whiston, director of the master of education program. “Schools already are asking us about offering the mandatory Special Reading certificate for their teachers.”

All courses for both tracks are online. Culver-Stockton offers 8-week terms with year-round start dates, and most students can complete the program in 12 to 24 months. Students who earn their master of education degree in Missouri are eligible to teach in any state.

For more information about the master of education program, contact Whiston at 573-288-6438 or at [email protected], or go online at culver.edu/med. For more information about the application process, contact the Office of Admission at 800-537-1883 or [email protected]