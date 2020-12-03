High Expectations for 2020-21 Lady Tigers Basketball

By: Corey Stott

MEMPHIS, Mo.- “Last year was a year I thought could quite possibly be one of the better years we’ve had, and it was a great year,” reflected Scotland County girls varsity basketball head coach Cory Shultz. “To have it end like it did was kinda rough, but with us only losing two seniors, I think the outlook for this year is really good!”

He’s referring of course to a season that saw the Lady Tigers go 25-4 and win a district championship before bowing out in sectionals to Paris. That was a game that saw the Scotland County ladies succumb to a serious outbreak of the flu which severely limited their ability to play their trademark defense. They had defeated this same Paris squad earlier in the regular season by applying heavy defensive pressure and preventing them from getting the ball into their frontcourt where they could dump it in to 6’5 senior Tori Hamilton. This game, however, the lack of defensive legs allowed Hamilton to go off for 30 points and end the Scotland County season.

“Yeah, that’s a rough way to go out,” Shultz mused. “I think the possibilities were endless. We beat them by 14 the first time we played them. We were coming off of illness and we just didn’t have any legs.”

While he notes that they lost two big pieces to graduation in Lewis and Clark 1st team forward Micah Cooley and 2nd team guard Katie Feeney, he is quick to point out that he has big pieces coming back that are ready to step up. “Kylee Stott’s a senior that has started since she was a sophomore for us. She had a knee injury that year but she’s been a three year starter and she’s gonna be huge for us. She’s a beast on defense and a nightmare for other teams.” He has two other seniors returning in Morgan Blessing and Kilee Bradley-Robinson. “They’re both really improving and they’re stepping up and you’ll see more of them this year.”

In addition to his seniors, he has a key piece returning in junior guard Hannah Feeney. “She’s been starting the last couple of years and she’s looked even better this summer.” Also returning this season is Emiley Dial. She was a starter last season. Shultz said “she can light it up if she stays confident. She’s been doing a lot better at that, so we’re looking for big things from her.” Junior Abby Curry came off the bench for Shultz last season. He said she’s been “a beast” all summer long and he looks forward to seeing what she can do with more experience under her belt this season.

Other players Shultz expects to be productive include junior forward Alaynna Whitaker. Shultz said, “She’s big inside, and she’s tough. She’s steadily improving. All summer she’s worked hard and she’s gotten better. She’s got a few post moves she can use now. I think she’s going to be a nightmare for teams that don’t have much size.” The other junior he talked about was Aayla Humphrey. “She’ll be our backup point guard. She’s lightning quick. She’s gonna make life real tough for the other team’s point guard.”

Lady Tiger fans won’t see any change in the offensive and defensive philosophy of this team. “You know you’re gonna see defense,” Shultz explained. “We’re going to play defense hard and pretty disciplined. I think the mentality of defense first is going to work for us and I think our ability to score this year might actually be better than it was last year.”

One aspect that Shultz thinks will be improved this season is the team’s ability to score in transition. “Last year I think that was one downfall we had. We ran too much offense, if there is such a thing. We slowed the ball down too much. I think this year will see a little more emphasis on the transition points.”

When asked what his expectations for the season are, Shultz replies immediately. “They’re high!” He said he thinks this team has the potential for another 20-win season, but is hesitant to predict it. “Everything’s day to day right now. You never know who you’re going to be missing or who you’re going to have available with this virus going around.”

Shultz said he looks for Scotland and Salisbury to be the class of the conference, with Schuyler being an up and coming team. “Schuyler was pretty tough this summer. They’ve got a talented group coming in.”

The Lady Tigers will tip off the season at the annual Tri-Rivers Conference tournament hosted by Schuyler County. “I really, really like that tournament,” Shultz observed. “I think it’s neat because of the old conference rivalries. I also think the competition is very good. I think if we can make it through the first couple weeks of the season, we’ll have a pretty good idea of what we’re working with.”

One subject that the coach is loath to discuss is Covid. When asked how it has affected his team, he said that the girls are approaching each game as if it could be their last. “We’ve got a group that really loves to go out there and play. But you never know when the plug’s going to get pulled. We just have to go out there and prepare and play like every game is the last one. It’s a terrible spot for the seniors to have a great team but not now if they’ll get to finish it out.”

While attendance restrictions will be in place for the foreseeable future, Shultz encourages the public to continue to support the girls with words of encouragement and by watching the games on the school’s livestream if they are unable to attend. “The girls would appreciate that. Hopefully we can play as normal a season as possible.”