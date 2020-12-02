Sharon Lucille Hicks Obituary

Sharon Lucille Hicks, 69, of Muscatine, IA, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Clark County Nursing Home.

She was born the daughter of Arthur James and Elizabeth Mae (Welsch) Alloway on December 23, 1950 in Muscatine, IA.

Shari married Eddie Wayne Hicks on May 2, 1971 at the Mulford Evangelical Free Church in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2019.

She worked for Grain Processing Corporation in Muscatine for almost 30 years, before retiring to Lake Havasu City, AZ, in 2000. The Hicks moved back to Wyaconda in 2015 to be closer to family.

Shari like to read and watch her favorite television shows, but she most enjoyed just spending time with Eddie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a brother – James Alloway.

She is survived by her daughter, Staci Jo (Pete) Stanton of Wyaconda; son, Ryan Wayne Hicks of Denver, CO; sister, Katie Curtiss of Lee’s Summit, MO; and grandchildren Savannah Stanton of Wyaconda, Robert Stanton of Burlington and Brandon Stineman of Grandview.

Cremation was accorded per Shari’s wishes. There is no service planned at this time.

