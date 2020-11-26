 Scotland County R-1 Moves To Distance Learning 

On Wednesday evening, November 18, the Scotland County R-1 School Board met in a special session for COVID-19 response considerations. The Scotland County community, and northeast Missouri as a whole, have seen a significant increase in positive cases of the virus.

The board voted 7-0 to move to Distance Learning on November 20, 23, 24, 25, 2020 and not allow any activities or practices that are scheduled on campus from November 20 through November 30, 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic risks to our staff, students and community.

There will be no on campus activities beginning Friday, November 20 through Monday, November 30, 2020. Students will receive their instruction via Google Classroom or via physical materials sent home with students on Thursday, November 19.

The district is planning to return for in-person learning on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

“Our goal has been to make effort to continue in person learning but we were beginning to experience a significant hardship in finding subs based on staff absenteeism related to COVID,” said Superintendent Ryan Bergeson.

“The four days of distance learning will provide an 11 day separation for staff and students. We are hopeful that conditions will improve over this time and we look forward to returning on December 1,” Bergeson said. “We appreciate our staff for going above and beyond to keep us in school everyday up to this point. They have been extremely flexible with scheduling and have all been willing to cover multiple positions this semester.”