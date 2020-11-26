Midnight Gladness Is Next Friday!

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Memphis area Christmas shoppers will have the chance knock a lot of items off their Christmas shopping list, enjoy the lighting of the Memphis square, and at the same time, spend their money with local merchants.

Next Friday, December 4, the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Lighting of the Square, starting at 5:30pm, in downtown Memphis The lighting ceremony takes place at 5:30, along with the Christmas Parade.

Drawings for Memphis Bucks start at 6:00pm. Lucky winners can win up to $200 in Memphis Bucks.

If all that holiday excitement you hungry, the Widows Sons Masonic Rider Association will be hosting a fundraiser soup supper, starting at 5:00pm, in the Memphis Masonic building, with all proceeds to benefit the Scotland County R-1 High School Band Hawaii trip to Hawaii in December of 2021.

The Sixth Annual Midnight Gladness kicks off at 6:00pm and runs until midnight. This is an opportunity for local merchants to showcase their goods and services. And in 2020, it’s more important than ever to keep every hard-earned dollar in the community.

“Anyone who remembers the days when Memphis was considered “The Saturday Night Town” has compared the event to those days when the Memphis city square would be packed with automobiles and people ALL night on Saturday night. Friends and families shopping, visiting, just hanging out on the Memphis square,” said Chamber member Angela Westhoff.

Over 20 local businesses and organizations, including Rose Hardward, Gene’s Surplus, Scotland County Hospital, Wendy’s Sinsations, Desktop Services, House of Blue, Cook’s Mens Store, New 4 You Resale Shop, Memphis Merchantile, Flannel Warehouse, Country View Store, Bun Buster Food Truck, Green Acres Sew & Vac, Corner Perk, Junk Fairy, Gerth & Baskett Furniture, Keith’s Cafe, Countryside Flowers, Hometown Animal Health, Fabius Flora, Scotland County Association of Music Parents, Mayberry Farms and The Teacher’s Nook. In addition, another 26 craft and home businesses are setting up in the Boyer Evert Center (former Ignite Ministries Building on the east side of the square).

The Chamber encourages all participants to take proper COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a maks, exercising social distancing, and washing hands frequently or using hand sanitizer.

Watch next week’s edition of the Memphis Democrat for ads from several of the participating businesses.