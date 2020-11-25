Wanda Shannon Obituary

Wanda Joan Shannan, 72, of Memphis, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

Wanda was born on August 1, 1948, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Forrest W. and Elizabeth O. Miller Shelley.

On May 14, 1965, at the Christian Church in Memphis, Missouri, Wanda married Donald Jack “Skip” Shannan, and to this union a son was born.

Wanda attended the Scotland County High School graduating in the Class of 1965. She worked as a waitress with the Junction Café, Nationals Garment Factory and retired from Kay Eggleston Bookkeeping and Tax Service.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW Post #4958.

She enjoyed visiting with everyone, fishing, camping and her Beagles that she spoiled and teased, but most of all her grandchildren will remember her devoted support, never missing their school activities.

Wanda is survived by her husband Skip Shannan of Memphis, Missouri; a son Robert Paul “Rob” Shannan of Memphis, Missouri; two grandchildren, Ben and his wife, Courtney Shannan of Memphis, Missouri and Claire Shannan of Centralia, Missouri; a great grandson, Jackson Paul Shannan; brothers and sisters, Danny and Patty Shelley of Lincoln, Nebraska, Stephen Shelley of Memphis, Missouri, Patty and Ron Durst of Ottumwa, Iowa, Perry and Lori Shelley of Monroe City, Missouri and Alan Shelley of Ottumwa, Iowa; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Forrest and Elizabeth Shelley and a sister-in-law, Ruby Shelley.

A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Memphis Funeral Home in Memphis, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.

Interment, at a later date, will be in the Hitt Cemetery at Hitt, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Wanda Shannan may be left to the family’s wishes. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Memphis Funeral Home 378 S. Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 635555.