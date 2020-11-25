TIM JAY FARLEY

November 24, 1954 – November 21, 2020

Tim Jay Farley, 65 of Memphis, Missouri passed away on November 21, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa from COVID-19. He was born November 24, 1954 in Kirksville, Missouri to Robert D. and Marcella (Dale) Farley. He started his school years north of Downing, Missouri at Brush Creek School and graduated high school at Lancaster, Missouri.

Tim lived his younger years on a farm north of Downing, Missouri with his parents, brothers and sisters. He worked several years in construction and helped work a family farm with his brothers.

Tim loved deer hunting and especially coyote hunting with many friends. If a neighborhood farmer had problems, he was always there to help.

Tim was funny and had a big heart. He would say you might as well laugh as not. He could be as silly as a little kid and turn around and be a real rock when you needed one. He truly loved farming. He never minded the long days and hard work because he loved being in the fields. Growing up rural, your siblings are your best friends. Tim and brother, Gail shared a strong bond.

He is survived by his special friend of many years, Paula Knight of Memphis, Missouri; his children, Josh Farley of Blue Springs, Missouri, April Clark and husband, David of Kirksville, Missouri and Chance Farley of Boise, Idaho; one grandson, Koltyn Clark of Kirksville, Missouri; two sisters, Ardith (Dick) Thomson and Marcia (Tim) Slavin all of Memphis, Missouri; three brothers, Jim (Mary Alice) Farley of Kirksville, Missouri, Joe (Barbara) Farley of Downing, Missouri and Gail (Cathy) Farley of rural Downing, Missouri; nieces, nephews, cousins; other family members and as Tim would say more family, cousins and friends than you could shake a stick at!

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marcella and beloved stepfather “A.K.A.” Grandpa Bill Squires; an infant brother, Bobby Dale; one nephew, Derick Farley and two grand nieces, Jessica Buckallew and Josie Farley.

Tim was a true Farley, a great storyteller and never knew a stranger!

As per Tim’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood, Missouri with Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Masks are required for those attending the private family services. Memorials have been established for the family for funeral expenses. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster.