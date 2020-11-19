Scotland County Ministerial Alliance Meeting

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

The SCMA met on November 11 at the Lutheran Church in Memphis. Those present were: Mark Appold, Karen Biggs, Josh Black, Marie Ebeling, Dan Hite, Mary Lou Toft, and Jack Sumption.

Community Action now has funds for assistance with utility bills. We encourage anyone needing assistance to get in touch with Community Action. There are also weatherization kits available at the First Baptist Church.

The Clothes Closet fundraiser also brought in $1,430.00. Several other monetary gifts have been received for this need. The SCMA also received the first half of the Cares Act funding in the amount of $6,000.00 to purchase a pallet jack and the HVAC system for the new Clothes Closet building. Once those things are purchased and in place the SCMA will be reimbursed the other half of the funding. There also may be a grant available for the Clothes Closet from Tri-County Electric to purchase a washer and dryer for the Clothes Closet building.

It was determined that there will be no traditional Community Thanksgiving service. Several other .options are being considered at this time.

The United Methodist Church is coordinating the Christmas Wish Program to adopt a children for Christmas. Forms are available at local schools, you can call the church. Churches may also pick these forms up for their congregations.

The backpack program was discussed and we want to spend time at the January meeting to break down details of the program with the intent to spread out the work among all the churches. We will be talking with Marie Ebeling for her guidance.

There is still a continued need for hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. Churches are encouraged to continue collecting these items.

Please have your congregation consider a School supply drive for the above three items only. Masks also may now be an item to think about since the children are now wearing masks daily.