Missouri Grown Opens Limited Sale of Holiday Gift Boxes

For the first time in program history, the state’s Missouri Grown program will offer holiday gift boxes complete with products from small businesses across the state. The ordering and shipping system will adhere to a contactless ordering process that will be safe for all Missourians.

“We encourage our fellow Missourians to celebrate the holiday season by showing their state pride with delicious Missouri products,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Our team has hand-picked 10 of our most popular Missouri Grown products, sourced from all areas of the state.”

Buyers can choose to send a gift box directly to their friends and family through the Missouri Grown purchasing platform at www.MissouriGrownUSA.com. For orders of 10 boxes or more, buyers should contact the Missouri Grown team to coordinate those shipments directly.

Missouri Grown Holiday Gift Box includes:

Merry Mistletoe candle from Giddy Up Soy Candles

Harts Original from Harts Smokin Sauce

Pork stick from Schneider Farms

Dip mix from Thompson Farm Soups & More

Salsa from Two Men and A Garden

Candy covered black walnuts from Hammons Products

Red Dirt meat rub from JB’s Spice Blends

Beef stick from Nadler’s Meats

Bar of soap from Blue Mound Soap Company

Missouri honey from Guyla & Jim’s Busy Bee Apiary